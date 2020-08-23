https://www.the-sun.com/news/1354480/claudia-conway-divorcing-selfish-mom-kellyanne-trump/

KELLYANNE Conway’s anti-Trump child Claudia has declared she wants to legally divorce her mom after learning she is to speak at the upcoming Republican National Convention.

Claudia Conway — the rebel 15-year-old daughter of Trump adviser Kellyanne, and George Conway — made the bombshell announcement as she denounced her mother’s job as “all about money and fame”.

6

Claudia Conway took to social media on Saturday night to slam her mom

6

Claudia ranted on Twitter as she was ‘devastated’ her mom was speaking at the Republican National ConventionCredit: Twitter

6

Kellyanne Conway has been called ‘selfish’ by her daughterCredit: Splash News

In a series of scathing tweets, anti-Trump Claudia laid bare her feelings about her mom’s job and announced her decision to go to court and divorce herself from her parents via a legal process known as “emancipation”.

She told her 253K followers: “I’m devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. Like DEVASTATED beyond compare.

“I’m officially pushing for emancipation.

“Buckle up because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately. Welcome to my life.

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with.

“Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

6

Claudia also announced to Twitter that she’s ‘officially pushing for emancipation’Credit: Instagram

6

‘My mother’s job ruined my life,’ Claudia wrote to Twitter on Saturday nightCredit: Twitter

6

Kellyanne served as Trump’s third campaign manager during the 2016 electionCredit: Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Claudia also admitted she was a “savage” and and agreed with her dad on “absolutely nothing” despite the fact he was a founder of an anti-Trump conservative super political action committee.

The push for a divorce from her parents comes after she asked progressive Democratic New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to adopt her.

The rebellious teen, who said she backed Joe Biden, has unleashed several hits at her mom and dad and Trump on social media this summer.

Earlier this month, Claudia claimed that her mom had her “arrested” in a TikTok video after she said that she “needs a lawyer”.

Claudia also slammed Trump for using the “racist” phrase “china virus.”

She is one of four Conway children, including her twin brother, George.

While Kellyanne works alongside and supports Trump, George has publicly feuded with the president, saying he thinks Trump was incompetent and incapable of doing his job.

What is emancipation? Emancipation is a way a child can legally separate from their parents or guardian through the courts, before they turn 18 years old. Some call this a “divorce” between minors and their parents or guardians. Once the child has become emancipated, they free themselves from the custody and control of their parents or guardian. But they also give up the right to have their parents or your guardian support them financially.

VEEP IMPACT Asteroid named VP1 is hurtling toward Earth the night before 2020 election Breaking CLUBBERS CRUSHED At least 13 crushed to death as cops raid nightclub breaching Covid rules ‘YOU CAN’T TRUST HIM’ Trump’s sister says he has ‘no principles’ in secretly recorded audio ‘YOU’VE NOW GOT COVID’ Police hunt masked suspect who gave Walmart shoppers ‘COVID hugs’ VIOLENT CLASH Huge brawl erupts as Proud Boys & Antifa fight with bats & mace in Portland

In May, George’s super Pac — The Lincoln Project — released an ad slamming Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kellyanne served as Trump’s third campaign manager during the 2016 election.

She revealed after Trump won that she told her daughters it was OK to support Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton.

Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway’s daughter posts anti-Trump TikTok clips

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

