President Trump slammed the Democratic Party on Sunday for starting two caucus meetings during last week’s convention with the Pledge of Allegiance minus the words “under God.”

At least two speakers who led auxiliary events during the virtual Democratic National Convention omitted “under God” from the pledge. The words were not omitted during several recitals of the pledge during main convention events, however.

“Two Democrat Caucus Meetings removed “UNDER GOD” from the Pledge of Allegiance. It sounded not only strange, but terrible. That’s where they’re coming from!” Trump tweeted on Sunday morning.

Two Democrat Caucus Meetings removed “UNDER GOD” from the Pledge of Allegiance. It sounded not only strange, but terrible. That’s where they’re coming from! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

Trump later tweeted out a White House video of a speech he gave on July 6, 2017, in Warsaw, Poland, commemorating the Warsaw Uprising of 1944.

“Happy Sunday! We want GOD!” Trump wrote.

Happy Sunday! We want GOD! https://t.co/RsBkSEmJEi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2020

The president claimed on Saturday that the Democratic Party had taken the words “under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance, sparking several media outlets to issue fact-checks rating his claim false since the edited versions of the pledge were only recited during caucus meetings and the convention’s central, televised events featured the full version.

“The Democrats took the word GOD out of the Pledge of Allegiance at the Democrat National Convention. At first I thought they made a mistake, but it wasn’t. It was done on purpose. Remember Evangelical Christians, and ALL, this is where they are coming from-it’s done. Vote Nov 3!” Trump said.

Two Democratic delegates did alter the pledge. Delegate A.J. Durrani omitted “under God” from his remarks during the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly caucus meeting. The delegate leader for the LGBTQ caucus meeting omitted the phrase as well.

The Democratic National Convention stirred more controversy when former Women’s March leader Linda Sarsour spoke at the Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly meeting. Sarsour has a history of making anti-Semitic remarks as well as supporting the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement to cut off international support and aid to Israel.

“The Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment,” Sarsour said in part of her afternoon address on Tuesday.

The progressive group Women’s March, of which Sarsour was a longtime member and leader, cut ties with her and two other board members last year amid controversy over their anti-Semitic remarks.

The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden, who accepted the Democratic nomination for president on Thursday, condemned Sarsour’s appearance at the convention over here past anti-Semitic comments and stances.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Bates also pointed to the Democratic Party platform which explicitly opposes the BDS movement: “We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement.”

