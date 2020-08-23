https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/513259-trump-to-announce-breakthrough-coronavirus-therapeutic-white-house

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTwo ‘The Apprentice’ producers helping with Republican National Convention About 70,000 lives could be saved in near future if people wear masks: researchers Trump issues disaster declaration for California as wildfires rage MORE will announce a “major therapeutic breakthrough” on the novel coronavirus at a news conference Sunday evening, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted.

“News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus,” she tweeted late Saturday, adding that Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, would attend the event.

News conference with President @realDonaldTrump at 6 pm tomorrow concerning a major therapeutic breakthrough on the China Virus. Secretary Azar and Dr. Hahn will be in attendance. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) August 23, 2020

No other details were provided.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the FDA was “making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics.”

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3,” he tweeted, referring to the election.

“Most focus on speed and saving lives!” he added, tagging Hahn.

The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives! @SteveFDA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse passes B bill to boost Postal Service Inside Ed Markey’s unlikely emergence as an icon to Gen Z activists Sunday shows preview: Republicans gear up for national convention, USPS debate continues in Washington MORE (D-Calif.) later labeled those comments “very dangerous.”

“The FDA has a responsibility to approve drugs, judging on their safety and their efficacy, not by a declaration from the White House about speed and politicizing the FDA,” Pelosi said during a rare Saturday press briefing in the Capitol.

“This was a very dangerous statement on the part of the president,” she added. “Even for him, it went beyond the pale in terms of how he would jeopardize the health and well-being of the American people.”

Trump’s comments came ahead of the start of the Republican National Convention, during which he will again be nominated as the GOP presidential candidate, on Monday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciTrump rails against the FDA over vaccine testing Top FDA official vows to resign if Trump approves vaccine not proven to be safe The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden’s big speech attracts widespread praise MORE, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, said late last month that he was “cautiously optimistic” a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by the end of the year and widely distributed to Americans in 2021.

Several vaccine candidates are currently in clinical trials, and some look promising at providing a level of protection against COVID-19.

Hahn earlier this month pledged that the U.S. would not “cut corners” in its race to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

“Let me assure you that we will not cut corners,” Hahn told the American Medical Association in a video briefing. “All of our decisions will continue to be based on good science and the same careful deliberative processes we have always used when reviewing medical products.”

The U.S. has recorded approximately 5.7 million cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data, and more than 176,000 related deaths.

–This report was updated at 6:53 a.m.

