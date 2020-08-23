https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/trump-north-carolina-see-fed-program-helping-farmers-pandemic-ahead-rnc?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump is scheduled Monday to visit North Carolina, on the same day as the start of the Republican National Convention in that state, to see a program that helps farmers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump will go to Mill Rivers to visit a Farmers to Families Food Box program site.

The program is sponsored by the Agriculture Department, and agency Secretary Sonny Perdue is scheduled to attend the event with the president and daughter Ivanka Trump, a special White House adviser, according to the Associated Press.

The $3 billion program is funded by the CARES Act.

Trump’s visit begins a busy week for the president, who later Monday pivots to his reelection effort – speaking live on the first day of the convention. He is also scheduled to speak the three following nights of the convention.

