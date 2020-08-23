https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-rnc-speech-keynote/2020/08/23/id/983535

Breaking with another tradition of American politics, President Donald Trump will speak on all four nights of the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC), The New York Times reported over the weekend.

It has been a long-time practice that a party’s presidential candidate gives only a major acceptance speech on the last night to climax the convention.

This change in the usual procedure comes on the heels of the recent announcement that some of the RNC’s events will be hosted at the White House, which has been criticized by critics as unethical because presidents have not traditionally used the venue for campaign events, according to Business Insider.

The Times reported that Trump plans to speak every night of the RNC, because he “wants the opportunity to rebut charges made against him throughout the Democratic program, aides said, particularly on his handling of the coronavirus crisis.”

Trump believes that last week’s Democratic National Convention was too gloomy, and wants a more upbeat tone for the GOP conference, Politico reported.

The planning of the partially virtual RNC is being coordinated by two former producers of “The Apprentice” television show, which was hosted by Trump for 14 seasons, giving him a national profile and contributing to his rise to the presidency.

There has not nearly been the usual amount of time to plan the event due to the coronavirus, which led to the cancelation of the full event in Charlotte and then the abandoning of Jacksonville as an alternative site when Florida was also hit hard by the coronavirus.

