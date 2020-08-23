https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-trolls-reporters-hope-you-had-a-great-weekend-at-your-convention

During a Sunday press conference, President Donald Trump took a shot at the general left-wing bend of mainstream reporters by telling them that he hoped they all had a “great weekend” at their “convention,” referencing the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

“It’s good to see you all,” the president said to the press. “Hope you had a great weekend at your convention.”

Though there were rough ratings for the DNC, which was virtual due to coronavirus precautions, the media found themselves praising the convention.

“Michelle Obama tells ‘the cold hard truth’ in a searing DNC keynote speech,” CNBC raved over the former first lady’s speech.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace were similarly moved.

“And then Michelle Obama starts talking, and we’re all like – none of us breathed for 18 minutes,” Maddow said.

Wallace said Mrs. Obama “delivered epic shade” by using the phrase, “it is what it is,” according to Fox News.

Chief Washington correspondent for Politico and senior political analyst for CNN Ryan Lizza was even more open about his feelings for former President Barack Obama’s convention speech.

“Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again),” Lizza gushed on Twitter. “Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment.”

Barack Obama just delivered the finest convention speech in modern history (again). Spell-binding, chilling, optimistic, beautifully written, and expertly delivered. Incredible moment. — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) August 20, 2020

As noted by The Daily Wire on Monday, tracking from the conservative Media Research Center found major media bias against President Donald Trump. In fact, evening news was shown to be a stunning 150 times more negative of President Trump than Democratic presidential nominee and former VP Joe Biden.

“From June 1 through July 31, the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts focused 512 minutes of airtime on the President, or nine times more than the 58 minutes allotted to Biden,” Newsbusters reported. “This is an even wider gap than the spring when Trump received seven times more coverage than Biden (523 minutes vs. 75 minutes).”

“During these two months, our analysts documented 668 evaluative statements about the President, 95% of which (634) were negative, vs. a mere five percent (34) that were positive,” the report continued. “Using the same methodology (fully described at the end of this article), we found very few evaluative statements about Joe Biden — just a dozen, two-thirds of which (67%) were positive.”

The Daily Wire added: “In those same two months, virtually every negative story about Biden — from Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegations to his sharp leftward shift, to his apparent racial gaffes — was all swept under the rug or dramatically under-reported, even as the newscasts continued to negatively cover President Trump. The former vice president’s own policy platform, which includes massive expansions of government health care, education, and environmental programs, received just ‘a meager 5 minutes, 22 seconds of airtime, not one second of which included any critical analysis from any journalist.’”

Though Trump started with a lighthearted jab at the press, the president delivered promising news during the Sunday presser: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an “emergency use authorization” for convalescent plasma as a potential treatment against the China-originated novel coronavirus.

WATCH:

Trump: “It’s good to see you all. Hope you had a great weekend at your convention.” pic.twitter.com/9BR5OlLIqP — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 23, 2020

