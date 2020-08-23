https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-white-house-dismisses-alleged-secret-recording-of-sisters-criticism_3472327.html

President Donald Trump’s campaign and a top White House official dismissed leaked audio that purported to be of Trump’s sister criticizing her brother’s immigration policy and character.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller dismissed the alleged comments from Maryanne Trump Barry as a “sibling rivalry,” saying it’s similar to criticism of former President Barack Obama by his half-brother, Malik Obama.

“Sibling rivalries are nothing new in the world. It’s been going on since the beginning of time, in fact, we heard some pretty pointed commentary from Malik Obama about former President Barack Obama,” Miller said in an interview on Sunday.

In his “conversations with the president over the years, I’ve only heard him say positive things about his sister, as someone who’s a very accomplished judge,” Miller added.

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, told ABC News on Sunday that the audio is “just another day and another attack.”

“I can tell you this that this president, each and every day, is not only well prepped but does more than any president than I’ve ever been able to have the privilege of researching and reading about in terms of wanting to make sure that we advance critical, critical agendas for the hardworking American people,” he added.

Trump himself made a similar statement to the Washington Post.

“Every day it’s something else, who cares?” President Trump said. “I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people. Not everyone agrees, but the results are obvious. Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”

Trump’s brother, Robert Trump, died earlier this month of an undisclosed issue. The president visited him at a New York City hospital last weekend.

The president has previously spoken highly of his sister. In 2016, he described her as a “very, very well-respected judge.”

The Post reported on the leaked audio from Barry, a former judge, that was allegedly recorded by niece Mary Trump. In the alleged audio, Barry said, in part, “All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Mary Trump recently released a book denouncing the president, titled, “Too Much and Never Enough.” She told the paper that she made the recordings in 2018 and 2019.

