https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/president-trumps-job-approval-rating-jumps-5-points-ahead-gop-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
President Trump’s job approval rating has increased by 5 percentage points from last month, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.
The new number was released the same day that the Republican Party starts in four-day nominating convention.
Just the News Daily Poll
With Scott Rasmussen
Among registered voters in the poll, 45% say they approve of Trump’s job in office, compared to 40 percent in a Just the News poll last month. A full 29% of respondents said they “strongly approve” of his performance there. The overall rating matches April’s for the highest-yet recorded in a Just the News poll.
Approval among independent voters increased by 9 percentage points – from 31% to 40%.
“As with any significant change like this, there is no way to immediately know whether it reflects a new trend, a temporary bounce, or statistical noise,” Rasmussen said. “Only time will tell.”
The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from August 20-22, 2020
To see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.
To see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.