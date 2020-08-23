https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/president-trumps-job-approval-rating-jumps-5-points-ahead-gop-convention?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s job approval rating has increased by 5 percentage points from last month, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

The new number was released the same day that the Republican Party starts in four-day nominating convention.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

Among registered voters in the poll, 45% say they approve of Trump’s job in office, compared to 40 percent in a Just the News poll last month. A full 29% of respondents said they “strongly approve” of his performance there. The overall rating matches April’s for the highest-yet recorded in a Just the News poll.

Approval among independent voters increased by 9 percentage points – from 31% to 40%.

“As with any significant change like this, there is no way to immediately know whether it reflects a new trend, a temporary bounce, or statistical noise,” Rasmussen said. “Only time will tell.”

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed mode approach from August 20-22, 2020

To see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see this poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

