War for the White House is a new, twice-weekly election podcast featuring a rotating cast of various writers from across the Townhall Media Mothership (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, HotAir, Twitchy, and Bearing Arms).

I had the honor of hosting episode three with RedState Deputy Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar and Townhall staff writer Ellie Bufkin. We recorded this on Friday just after the Democratic National Convention wrapped up. We talk about the stark contrast between what rational people saw with our own eyes and whatever the heck it is the media has been writing about since the convention ended.

Was Biden’s low-expectations speech all of the energy he had, or might he actually be able to get out of the basement for a while?

Also contrary to the narrative, we discuss whether the Republicans might have some real opportunities to make headway in deep blue parts of the country after all of the civil unrest these past few months.

We round things out with a discussion of California’s disastrous AB5 law, and the national version of it that the Democrats are waiting to ram through as soon as they can.

It was a fun discussion and I look forward to doing another one soon. Join us every Tuesday and Friday for new episodes. I’ll be posting them in the Morning Briefing on Mondays and Wednesdays.

