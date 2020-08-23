http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/UozS-zET3JM/

There were plenty of sports on television this weekend: NASCAR, Stanley Cup Playoffs, MLB, all kinds of stuff. Though, nothing may have been as captivating as what happened on a West Virginia golf course.

On Saturday, Mario Figaretti and his four-year-old son, Rocco, went to a par-3 golf course in Wheeling, West Virginia. During the trip, Rocco hit an amazing shot a shot that landed perfectly in-line wth the hole and coasted right in. Rocco immediately raced down to verify the shot.

WATCH:

A 4-year old just hit a hole in one in Wheeling, WV. pic.twitter.com/uD1zdToO1v — Dan Zangrilli (@DanZangrilli) August 23, 2020

On the Facebook announcement, Mario wrote: “HOLE IN ONE!!!! Hole #1 at Oglebay’s Par three course. Rocco = 4yrs old. He practices all the time In the yard. To say I’m proud would be an understatement!”

The practice is most certainly paying off.

