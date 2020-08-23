https://justthenews.com/government/watch-hearing-protecting-timely-delivery-mail-medicine-and-mail-ballots?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies before Congress during the committee hearing on “Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots”

Last Friday, DeJoy defended his proposal changes to the Postal Service during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing.

Via video conference, he told Senators that the post office was experiencing significant delays in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, but also due to ongoing financial issues. “Without dramatic change, there is simply no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis that threatens our ability to deliver on our mission to the American public,” said DeJoy.

He defended his proposed changes to the organization, which have, over the past several weeks, been spun into the theory that he, at the behest of President Trump, is attempting to suppress mail-in voting for the upcoming election. DeJoy called the accusations “false and unfair.”

“Managing the Postal Service in an efficient and effective manner cannot succeed if everything is politicized,” said the Postmaster, who also testified that he has never spoken with the president about the USPS, other than during a congratulatory call on his appointment earlier in the year.

As a result of the heavily polarized narrative that has emerged surrounding the post office, DeJoy said he would delay the proposed changes until after the election. Though, he continued to defend them on the grounds that they will cut costs and are absolutely necessary for the survival of the post office.

“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall,” said DeJoy, who personally supports the concept of voting by mail. He said his office is committed to prioritizing mail pertaining to the November election.

Despite DeJoy’s testimony, on Saturday, the Democrat-led House passed a $25 billion emergency funding bill for the U.S. Postal Service. Democratic leadership claim it is a desperately needed effort to thwart any attempt by President Trump to obstruct the mail-in voting process for this fall’s election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

