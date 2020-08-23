https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-violence-breaks-conservatives-refuse-back-black-lives-matter-mob-beverly-hills/

Black Lives Matter extremists went to a pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills looking for a fight on Saturday night, and they sure found one.

There were multiple brawls as conservatives refused to back down or cower before the mob.

TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!

Trump supporters reportedly outnumbered the radical leftists at least ten to one.

As violence escalated between the two groups, the police appeared to ignore it.

[embedded content]

The leftists even harassed and threatened an elderly Trump supporter and his dog.

Police eventually cleared the park. At least one person was arrested.

Patriots also clashed with Black Lives Matter and Antifa in Portland earlier in the day.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...