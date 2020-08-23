https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-violence-breaks-conservatives-refuse-back-black-lives-matter-mob-beverly-hills/

Black Lives Matter extremists went to a pro-Trump rally in Beverly Hills looking for a fight on Saturday night, and they sure found one.

There were multiple brawls as conservatives refused to back down or cower before the mob.

If this guy was a BLM supporter this absolutely would have caught him an assault on an officer charge pic.twitter.com/4djOWi7Ssl — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) August 22, 2020

TRENDING: FAKE HATE: Black Democrat Faked and FILMED her Own Beating and Kidnapping… WTH? And She Did it For Votes — She Even Posted It Online!

Trump supporters reportedly outnumbered the radical leftists at least ten to one.

Did I mention the BLM crowd is severely outnumbered here? 10-1 at least pic.twitter.com/vxh4tR6x0d — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) August 22, 2020

As violence escalated between the two groups, the police appeared to ignore it.

[embedded content]

The leftists even harassed and threatened an elderly Trump supporter and his dog.

Extremely classy and definitely not racist old man here pic.twitter.com/sBsIn41L6l — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) August 22, 2020

Police eventually cleared the park. At least one person was arrested.

Well, couple gang assaults by the MAGA chuds here pic.twitter.com/KrvgXqkOht — Border Photog #blm (@desertborder) August 23, 2020

Patriots also clashed with Black Lives Matter and Antifa in Portland earlier in the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

