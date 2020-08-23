https://www.dailywire.com/news/wealthy-hamptons-visitors-given-expensive-but-fast-coronavirus-test-to-keep-partying

Wealthy party hosts in the Hamptons are hiring “medical concierge services” to rapidly test guests for coronavirus before letting them enjoy the festivities.

The New York Times spoke to Dr. Asma Rashid, who runs one of these “members-only” companies and said she has been invited to elite parties all summer.

“We’ve gone to these private, private, private events, where they have me sign a ‘nothing you see in this house can be leaked’ document,” she told the Times. “This is still a party town.”

As the outlet reported, Rashid administers quick coronavirus tests using a finger prick or a nose swab – a procedure that takes less than 30 minutes and costs up to $500 per test. Some insurance companies won’t cover the cost and most doctors don’t have the kits to perform them, the Times reported.

“Every time there is an event, a protest or Fourth of July celebration, there is higher demand,” Rashid said, adding that clients might book her well in advance for an event or they might call her at two in the morning for an emergency test.

For example, after the “Safe & Sound” concert, which cost $1,250 to attend and eventgoers were supposed to watch from their cars, Rashid received numerous requests, as social media posts showed people got out of their cars to dance near the stage.

“I can’t even tell you how many requests we got after that,” Rashid told the outlet.

Business has been good for Rashid, who said she has had to triple her staff to meet the demands of the New York elite this summer. She even had to open a new office in Bridgehampton.

“While most of the country waits seven to 14 days for coronavirus test results, a privileged few have access to rapid tests. There are a few types — some detect antibodies, others antigens or viral genetic material — but they all provide an answer in under 30 minutes,” the Times reported. “Hosts are hiring doctors to screen guests before they attend their gatherings, or children coming in from out of town for sleepovers. Other people are getting tests to provide peace of mind after a particularly wild night. Event companies are offering rapid testing as a service to clients alongside catering and music. Instagram influencers are even touting the service.”

The tests, however, aren’t necessarily reliable, as negatives have to be retested for accuracy and false positives have been found.

The privilege for wealthy New Yorkers extends beyond quick and expensive coronavirus testing. As The Daily Wire previously reported, wealthy New York City parents are spending upwards of $70,000 to hire private educators to oversee their children while learning remotely. The parents are already paying five-figure private school tuitions, and will now be paying even more to set up “pods” of four to ten students in the same grade who will be led by a private educator.

