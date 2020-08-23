http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MN1RvsRcKrU/

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responded to comments alleging malfeasance with regards to the U.S. Postal Service as a means of the Trump administration tampering with the November presidential election.

Meadows dismissed those claims, coming from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), as “Russia hoax 2.0.”

“When you start to hear what Miss Waters and Miss Pelosi are saying, it’s very troubling because we see this as a Russia hoax 2.0,” he said. “You know, now it’s not the Russians; now, it’s the people, the men and women that work at the U.S. Post Office that supposedly are going to slow this down and anybody who knows the hard-working men and women at the Post Office, like the President of the United States does, knows that they’re not going to do that. He is not going to do that.”

“We’re willing to spend the money to make the Post Office great again, and somehow this is one more reason why they believe that they’re going to lose in November and chalk it up to some excuse that has nothing to do with casting a ballot on behalf of the American men and women,” Meadows added.

