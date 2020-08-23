https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/gop-twitter-flags-trump-tweet-warning-mail-voting-fraud-health-reasons/

Where the hell is the GOP?

Americans did not fight two World Wars for Republicans to give away our right to free speech without a fight?

On Sunday far left tech giant Twitter once again flagged a tweet by Republican President Donald Trump.

Twitter will not let you share the link.

They even forbid users to share the link to Trump’s tweet!

Will there EVER be a Republican with the spine to stop this lawlessness by the tech giants?

Or are we just supposed to accept that any pushback on the leftist narrative will be forbidden?

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale warned Twitter over two years about about their conservative censorship.



If only there was a group that would actually oppose the Marxist left!

This has gone on way too long.

