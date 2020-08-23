https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/crowd-applauds-as-thug-throws-brick-and-knocks-out-police-officer/

DEVELOPING STORY: Violent protests are underway tonight in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shot a black suspect who refused to follow their commands.

At least one police officer was knocked out after he was hit in the head with a brick. The crowd cheered and clapped when the officer dropped to the ground.

Protesters smashed police cars and threw explosive devices at officers. Fires have also been set and there are reports the rampaging mob is headed towards a police station.

A police department spokesperson says officers had been dispatched to the scene because of a domestic violence call. The man who was shot was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. He is in serious condition.

We have multiple videos from the scene. Watch below.

Outbreak of anti-police violence in Kenosha, Wisc. after a police-involved shooting of a black male. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Vf5efM5qIR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

Footage of officer getting knocked out with a brick in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/zZYypCgyja — Nick 🚩🏴 (@BotchlaUS) August 24, 2020

Look wtf happened in kenosha !!! WHAT IS GOING ON 🙏🤦🏽‍♂️ police brutality is REAL pic.twitter.com/RRxncCLy8e — Midwest Exposer (@hutchguwop) August 24, 2020

BREAKING VIDEO: Protesters are headed to the police station in response to killing of Black man shot several times in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin by police. #KenoshaShooting pic.twitter.com/ywfDytRtcW — Anoncat Ⓐ☂️🏴 ➐ (@SirHelixUnknown) August 24, 2020

scene Police involved shooting man shot 8 times in the back Another Unarmed black man kill by police this over Kill 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ #Kenosha #Wisconsin on40th Nd 28th Ave pic.twitter.com/Gmh5qpd5hs — pdtv (@PDTV3) August 24, 2020

Breaking: A rioter threw an incendiary device at the scene of an officer involved shooting involving a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Locals at the scene claim that police are in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/mvkEAxml0m — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 24, 2020

