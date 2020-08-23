https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/crowd-applauds-as-thug-throws-brick-and-knocks-out-police-officer/

DEVELOPING STORY: Violent protests are underway tonight in Kenosha, Wisconsin after police shot a black suspect who refused to follow their commands.

At least one police officer was knocked out after he was hit in the head with a brick. The crowd cheered and clapped when the officer dropped to the ground.

Protesters smashed police cars and threw explosive devices at officers. Fires have also been set and there are reports the rampaging mob is headed towards a police station.

A police department spokesperson says officers had been dispatched to the scene because of a domestic violence call. The man who was shot was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital. He is in serious condition.

We have multiple videos from the scene. Watch below.

