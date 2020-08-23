https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/23/yes-dear-whatever-you-say-william-shatner-continues-to-battle-horde-of-sjw-hyenas-using-cis-white-man-as-a-slur-against-him/

Ok, this editor is officially tired of writing about moronic haters going after Melania Trump for improving the Rose Garden. Seriously. Anyone who has that much time to complain ABOUT A GARDEN needs more to worry about.

Sheesh.

Besides, we’d rather write about William Shatner wrecking social justice warriors who are still bent out of shape about him calling ‘cis’ a slur.

So technically, we’re just writing about another group of moronic haters … but at least it’s entertaining.

Imagine having all this anger because someone asked not to be labeled with a word that’s been used as a slur to him & that someone getting so angry at this simple request (as if it’s going to make a huge impact in their life if they do it) that they spout off more slurs? 🙄🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/dfGlrB39wF — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 21, 2020

We don’t know how any of these folks have the energy to be this pissed off all of the time.

Ok willi, you are literally one of the most privileged persons on the planet and need to shit on small accounts from marginalized ppl? I have an inspirational thought for you. IMAGINE not being a dick of ppl who undoubtedly have had it much harder than you ALL their lives. TRY! — Elisande (@ElisandeWalters) August 21, 2020

So mad.

Is one of your buddies going to come & scold me for daring to reply to you? The fact that Erin wants to own the word CIS for her world & dictate its appropriate use is laughable. It can & is used as a slur, just the same way as you used privileged as a form of debasement. #troll https://t.co/niSEcgAQE3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 21, 2020

Yes, one of her (his? we dunno) buddies will absolutely scold Shatner for responding.

It’s what they do when they ‘dogpile’ like this.

Fascinating. “Cis” and “trans” have been used in organic chemistry forever. — La Fleur Sauvage (@belleentropie) August 21, 2020

🤷🏼‍♂️ It’s been used as a slur against me for several years as well. The fact they want to “own” the word & to be offended that I don’t want the slur used as a label (when it has nothing to do with them) that they take such vitriol just seems like manufactured & misplaced rage. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/J0sKfv2I0d — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 21, 2020

Manufactured rage is so HOT right now.

lmao how is cis a slur 😂 — Luke Levine 🏳️‍🌈✡️ #BLM (@LukeLevine0) August 21, 2020

Ask a stupid question:

Ouch.

Wouldn’t it just be easier to block them as soon as they make stupid comments — Rob (@rob_phd) August 21, 2020

Fair.

But …

They want that so they can delete the tweet, create a new one that makes me look like I blocked them because they asked me something nice and then cry victim that I hate _____ people (whatever group they represent.) That starts the other militant types in their group to attack.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/j55aeaDNzT — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 21, 2020

Bingo.

listen man, i get if it’s been “used against” you, however, that’s a super small minority of the trans community. cis is literally just a description of someone whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth. like how trans isn’t a slur but tr***y is because it’s used — Luke Levine 🏳️‍🌈✡️ #BLM (@LukeLevine0) August 21, 2020

Oh, so you’ve adjusted your position on this now that I showed you how it’s used as a slur? It’s a label I don’t want so either accept that and we will be fine or use it and you will be blocked. Those are the two options I’m giving you.🤷🏼‍♂️#choose https://t.co/SyDoX7wB0T — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 21, 2020

Choose.

What word, other than cisgender, do you prefer that means “not transgender”? — Jordan Gray (@jordangray) August 22, 2020

For someone that professes to like so many interests that require cognition, you seem to be stuck in a singular definition. of a word. It makes this tweet appear to come from someone unintelligent. 🙄 https://t.co/iR9FCz8GAO — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

Someone unintelligent.

That’s a nice way to say stupid, right?

You can and should be referred to as Mr Shatner, if you prefer, just as trans men can be titled Mr. I don’t dispute that! 🙂 The question is how to have good conversations about trans people & issues. “People who are not trans” is wordy, so we naturally find shorter terms. — Jordan Gray (@jordangray) August 22, 2020

Who was having a conversation about trans people?🤔🤷🏼‍♂️ I certainly was not. It’s that the word CIS is constantly used as a slur word directed ay me. I requested to not use that label when addressing me personally. Apparently if you object to the word it triggers some people.🙄 https://t.co/9IVL8QMkJ3 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

Always trying to make it about themselves. If they only listened to Mr. Shatner instead of taking it as a personal affront that he doesn’t want to be labeled they’d get a lot further. And we’d have a lot less to write about. Heh.

Just because some people make fun of cis people still doesn’t make cis a slur! It’s still derogatory in that context, but it’s not oppressive. It’s the difference between poking fun at someone vs really trying to harm them. — Halli *·˚ﻬ (@forceghostleia) August 22, 2020

This is the bizarre logic behind some of these trolls. It’s “derogatory” but it’s not a slur. 🙄

A slur: https://t.co/aslwuCAnGC pic.twitter.com/HJ3obEANTi — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

MUH LABELS!

It’s not a slur, you weirdo. It’s an accurate descriptor for people who aren’t trans. — Candice Aiston 😎🍦💛🐝 (@CandiceAiston) August 22, 2020

I’m a weirdo? 🙄 It’s also used as a slur, dear & all the denial in the world won’t change that. You just keep tweeting about it. I’m sure you can convince yourself the word is defined only in the way you want it to be to prove you are right. I’m sure that’s very important to you https://t.co/chmzbDM4FR — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

We like that she calls him a name when she claims they’re not calling him a name.

Classy.

I swear these people are trying to stir up some trouble. — Justin Baumgartner 🇺🇸 🇹🇼 🇯🇵 🇮🇳 🇭🇰 (@JustinBaumgart8) August 22, 2020

In other words, trolls.

And yup.

A lot of them are immature childish types thinking they are getting to me. This Einsteinian acknowledges that it’s an adjective but fails to acknowledge that adjectives can & do sometimes have good & bad uses. Short and tall can be used as terms of debasement. https://t.co/gL8EbY5Oy6 pic.twitter.com/m1W8p7sPQm — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

I’ve never heard it used as a slur (if it has then the person trying to insult someone for being cis is an ass hole) but as a way of defining people it’s as much a slur as being called heterosexual – it literally just means you identify as your biological gender and that’s okay — Things My Depression Would Say (@ThingsMyDepres1) August 22, 2020

Never?

This person must be new here.

How about here: https://t.co/5RGkIXF4cF Just because you haven’t seen it doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Even the Urban Dictionary has it listed as a slur in some of the definitions dating back to 2015. So you can see that it’s use to debase has been happening for years. https://t.co/4LBF1YoxL4 pic.twitter.com/qhbysFFoBe — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

Receipt delivered.

Funny how you post this👇🏻 and then tweet me to try to harass. 🙄 https://t.co/pmS1zydUn2 pic.twitter.com/yk82iG1E7r — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

Tweeted & blocked me. I’m fast with the screen caps.😉The Urban Dictionary piece is harsh but not transphobic. I used it to illustrate that 5 years ago people were feeling harassed by CIS. The fact this one was ired by other labels used in it, verifies my point: labels are bad.🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LWFK2Cny8G — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

White can be a slur as well as old and man. They are ➕ or ➖, depends how they are used. 🙄 Do you think the words used here 👇🏻 are used in a positive way? They are from tweets sent to me today.🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/5sD4YALyr3 pic.twitter.com/NSe098Dao5 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

Also, if you’re against being called “cis” but you have no problem being called a “white man” in anger, then the question becomes why is the only word that upsets you “cis”? — 👑 The Queen Viking 👑 (@TheQueenViking) August 22, 2020

If someone wants to use the word CIS in talking about a population of people in a scholarly paper; fine. Why is there a need to use it as a label on someone when (in those situations) it’s only purpose appears to be to debase or ostracize? There is zero need for that. https://t.co/qYAoozpGsx — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 22, 2020

These folks ran when Kirk responded:

Yes please do and suggest that she comes on Twitter to see what her son tweets & how she has failed as a parent in getting you a proper education to make you think instead of following what others say.🙄 https://t.co/uSog3wp6Un — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 23, 2020

When it’s all about THEM…& nothing you say even registers because it’s an immediate reaction. It’s as logical as this: Me: Don’t call me old.

Them: Did you hear? Shatner hates young people.

That means he hates LGBT teens.

He’s homophobic!

Burn him at the stake! 🙄🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ueXK3GFvBt — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 23, 2020

captain kirk is trans how do u feel about that mr shat @WilliamShatner — habit (@3NN4RD) August 23, 2020

Really?

Apparently some groups think I’m going to melt into puddles by statements like this👇🏻. 🙄 I don’t own the character and if that’s the direction the current owners of the character want him/her to go. Fine with me. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/LC4L7rO0mi — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 23, 2020

You have the patience of a monk dealing with these people, Mr. Shatner. — Perry (@perryleeofc) August 23, 2020

Am I supposed to get angry at the trolls?🤷🏼‍♂️ Imagine what horrible lives they must lead url if they are this way on social media? https://t.co/D5JsFTkEbb — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) August 23, 2020

Ain’t that the truth.

Captain Kirk is WISE.

***

