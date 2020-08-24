https://www.theblaze.com/news/herschel-walker-racism-trump-convention

Former NFL legend Herschel Walker gave a heartfelt speech defending his 37-year friendship with President Donald Trump on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

The iconic football star tackled accusations of racism against the president head on.

“I am not an actor, a singer, or a politician. I’m Herschel Walker. Most of you know me as a football player. I’m also a father, a man of faith, and a very good judge of character,” Walker said. “I have known Donald Trump for 37 years. And I don’t mean we just casually ran into each other from time to time. I’m talking about a deep personal friendship.”

Walker recounted Trump’s life from his point of view as one of his closest friends.

“I watched him treat the janitors, security guards, and waiters the same way he would treat a VIP. He made them feel special because he knew they were. He understands that they are the people who make this country run. They clean. They cook. They build. They drive. They deliver. He told me, ‘Herschel, make an effort to get to know people. Remember their names.’ That stuck with me,” Walker continued.

Social justice

Walker also dismantled claims that the president was against social justice.

“Just because someone loves and respects the flag, our national anthem, and our country doesn’t mean they don’t care about social justice. I care about all of those things, and so does Donald Trump,” Walker said.

“He shows how much he cares about social justice and the black community through his actions. And his actions speak louder than any stickers or slogans on a jersey,” he added.

‘Some people don’t like his style’

Walker addressed concerns from the president’s critics that his tone often did not match the honor of the office he held.

“He keeps right on fighting to improve the lives of black Americans and all Americans. He works night and day. He never stops. He leaves nothing on the field,” said Walker.

“Some people don’t like his style,” he added, “the way he knocks down obstacles that get in the way of his goals. People on opposing teams didn’t like it when I ran right over them either. But that’s how you get the job done.”

‘Donald Trump is your President’

Walker concluded to high praise on social media for the heartfelt speech.

“I pray every night, ‘God, give him some more time. Give him four more years.’ He has accomplished so much, almost all by himself and under constant attack. But there is more work to do,” he continued.

“If you love America and want to make it better, Donald Trump is your President,” Walker concluded. “He’s my President and I’m blessed to call him friend.”

Here’s the full speech from Herschel Walker:

[embedded content]

Herschel Walker’s full remarks at the GOP Convention



www.youtube.com



