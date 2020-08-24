https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/2020-rnc-night-1-live-stream-video-starting-8-pm-et-mccloskeys-don-jr-kim-guilfoyle-charlie-kirk-kim-klacik-jim-jordan-president-trump/

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off this afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

PRE-SHOW: Republican National Convention – Night 1: Land of Promise #RNC2020 https://t.co/SG2bOqWzAQ — #RNC2020 GOP Convention (@GOPconvention) August 24, 2020

Tonight’s speakers include: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Rep. Jim Jordan, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Klacik.

TRENDING: 2020 RNC Night 1 Live Stream Video Starting at 8 PM ET — McCloskeys, Don Jr., Kim Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Jim Jordan and President Trump

President Trump is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention.

Right Side Broadcasting Network will livestream the RNC tonight.

Coverage starts at 8:00 PM Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]