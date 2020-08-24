https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/2020-rnc-night-1-live-stream-video-starting-8-pm-et-mccloskeys-don-jr-kim-guilfoyle-charlie-kirk-kim-klacik-jim-jordan-president-trump/

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off this afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tonight’s speakers include: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Rep. Jim Jordan, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Klacik.

President Trump is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention.

Right Side Broadcasting Network will livestream the RNC tonight.

Coverage starts at 8:00 PM Eastern.

[embedded content]
