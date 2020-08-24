https://www.theepochtimes.com/23-arrested-during-attack-on-portland-police-precinct_3473177.html

Twenty-three people were arrested during rioting overnight in Portland, police officials said Monday.

A mob of more than 200 people—many wearing armor, helmets, and gas masks, with some carrying shields—marched to the North Precinct, the Portland Police Bureau said in an incident summary.

Members of the crowd began fortifying the area, tipping over a flatbed trailer to use as a large barrier and rolling a dumpster they lit on fire to near the precinct.

From behind the large and small shields, people threw projectiles including chunks of ceramic and glass bottles at police officers stationed nearby, as others shined green lasers at them. At least one balloon filled with feces was thrown at law enforcement.

Officers warned people to leave the area or face arrest or forceful dispersal. Few obeyed. Instead, rioters continued throwing items at officers and struck police vehicles.

Police declared a riot at 11:08 p.m. Soon after, the crowd lit a canopy that spread to the side of the building. As officers used a fire extinguisher to try to douse the flames, rioters pelted them with rocks, injuring at least two of them. Another canopy was lit on fire, causing damage. Both fires were eventually extinguished.

A demonstrator picks up a lit flare while a fire burns on the Portland Police North Precinct during a riot in Portland, Ore., Aug. 23, 2020. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters)

Demonstrators confront police during a riot in Portland, Ore., Aug. 23, 2020. (Terray Sylvester/Reuters)

Police officers used tear gas and other crowd-control munitions to disperse the crowd. Clashes continued into the early hours of Monday.

Twenty-three people were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges including disorderly conduct, riot, and assaulting a police officer.

Some will likely have their charges dropped under a new policy from the county’s district attorney.

Mayor and Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler, a Democrat, didn’t respond to requests for comment. Wheeler denounced rioters lighting buildings on fire with people inside as attempted murder earlier this month.

Marquise Love, a 25-year-old Black Lives Matter activist who was captured on camera committing a brutal assault the previous weekend, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Love punched and kicked a man until the victim lay on the pavement unconscious, video footage showed.

Love faces up to 20 years in prison. He was taken into custody on Friday.

