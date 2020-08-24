https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/princegeorgescounty-maryland-police-ambush/2020/08/24/id/983696

Police officers in Maryland were “ambushed” with gunfire after responding to a home invasion call on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Prince George’s County officers were responding to a home invasion call at about 6:30 p.m. in Hyattsville, a town right outside of Washington, D.C. Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said.

“Within minutes they arrived at the scene, and within seconds they came under gunfire,” Velez told reporters outside Prince George’s Hospital Center. “They were ambushed.”

According to the Prince George’s Police, the officers traded gunfire before arresting two men uninjured.

Officers returned gunfire and took two men into custody unharmed, police said. The injured officers were expected to recover.

According to Velez, the three officers suffered a variety of injuries, including an officer who was shot in the back and another shot in the foot.

The officers bullet-proof vests saved two officers’ lives, Velez said.

“These officers are coming to work to protect, defend the residents of Prince George’s County,” Velez told reporters. “And this evening, these heroes did just that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

