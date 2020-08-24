https://www.theepochtimes.com/66-shot-5-killed-over-the-weekend-in-chicago-police_3473097.html

At least 66 people were shot and five of those victims died over the weekend in Chicago, officials said. Three teenage boys were also counted among those who were injured.

The surging violence has prompted activists and some city council members to call on Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, to call in the National Guard and declare a state of emergency.

The latest fatal weekend shooting occurred when a 27-year-old male was shot in Lawndale on the West Side. Officials told ABC7 that Martin Coleman was shot in the pelvis and chest during an argument at 6:20 a.m. on Sunday.

A shooting Saturday killed one man and injured another in the Little Village on Chicago’s Southwest Side, officials told WBBM. They were shot at around 7:22 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, adding that Esteban Campos Jr., 43, was shot several times before he was pronounced dead.

Some two hours earlier on Saturday, a man was shot and killed on Austin. He was identified as 31-year-old Devon Nelson, who was found unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the head at around 5 a.m., officials said.

A man was shot and killed and another person was critically injured around three hours before that in South Chicago. They were at a gathering at 2:04 a.m. on a porch in the 8500 block of South Burley Avenue when someone got out of a vehicle and opened fire at the group. Officials said that 33-year-old Antoine Rose was shot in the head and abdomen and died at the scene.

And about two hours before that, another person was killed and two others were hurt on the West Side, officials said, adding that the victim was identified as 26-year-old Ronald Boyd.

