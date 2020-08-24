http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/MuiFSWBf8Io/

Police stood down as hundreds of protesters gathered at the Portland Police Bureau in Northeast Portland on Sunday night only to declare a riot around 11 p.m. when the awning of the building was set on fire.

It was the 88th night of violence in the city and resulted in the arrest of nearly two dozen people.

Press Release: UPDATE: Arrest Information After Riot at North Precinct (Photo)

The Oregonian and Oregon Live reporting noted police were not as aggressive in responding to rioters as they were late last week and on Saturday:

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced earlier this month that his prosecutors won’t pursue demonstrators accused of interfering with police, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, escape or harassment if the allegations don’t involve “deliberate’’ property damage, theft or force against another person or threats of force, Schmidt said. Schmidt’s office also won’t prosecute people on a riot accusation alone. Prosecutors will proceed with a riot case only if it includes an accompanying allegation of specific property damage or use of force, he said.

The New York Post also reported Sunday’s event, which was affiliated with the militant Black Lives Matter movement, as police finally declared a riot and moved in to disperse the crowd:

Sunday’s violence appeared to have intensified after growing outrage over police in Wisconsin shooting black driver Jacob Blake several times as he tried to get into his car — with his name a rallying call in the Portland demonstration. The previous evening had also been declared a riot — with anti-police protesters even bringing out a mock guillotine to taunt the lines of officers, cops said.

Police provided details on the arrests:

Twenty-three people were arrested during the riot at North Precinct. All were booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the listed charges.

Rader, Adam, 31, of Portland, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot

Stanger, Lisa, 44, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest

Cleinman, Matthew, 36, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Archer, Elle, 24, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Cable, Cameron, 30, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Millar-Griffin, Rhiannon, 22, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

McNaughton, Ryan, 19, unknown residence, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Weed, Hadley, 24, of Beaverton, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ramos, Pedro, 20, of Hillsboro, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Eperson, April, 36, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Rodriguez, Jasmine, 20, of Hillsboro, Assaulting a Public Safety Officer (2 counts), Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot

Welch, Devin, 40, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Wesley, William, 36, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Mckenzie, Ryan, 44, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Hines, Griffin, 29, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Brooks, Hunter, 23, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Gurney, Emma, 23, of Hillsboro, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

O’Connor, Michelle, 34, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Grissom, Mackenzie, 32, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Riot

Conti, Dylan, 28, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Escape in the Third Degree

Gardner, Mark, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Gatchel, Andrew, 40, of Portland, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Sanders, Stephen, 39, of Portland, Interfering with a Peace Officer

