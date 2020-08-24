https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/star-born-kimberly-guilfoyle-brings-fire-amazing-guns-blazing-speech-rnc-raises-roof-video/

Tonight was the first night of the 2020 RNC.

AND BOY DID IT DELIVER!

The lineup tonight was EXCEPTIONAL!

Speaker after Speaker brought a powerful message of hope tonight.

It was sooo refreshing after a week of hopelessness and lies at the DNC.

Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered an incredible speech.

Kimberly brought THE FIRE!

This was a powerful speech. Kimberly sold America and sold Trump to viewers tonights.

TRENDING: 2020 RNC Night 1 Live Stream Video Starting at 8 PM ET — McCloskeys, Don Jr., Kim Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Kim Klacik, Jim Jordan and President Trump

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]