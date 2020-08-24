https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/warning-america-cuban-exile-maximo-alvarez-paints-dangerous-picture-lies-ahead-joe-biden-marxists-take-control-america-video/

Maximo Alvarez, whose family escaped from communist Cuba, gave America a history lesson tonight.

This was a history lesson that too many have forgotten.

Maximo and his family were refugees from Castro’s Cuba.

As Maximo warned tonight Fidel Castro pretended to be something he was not and destroyed Cuba.

Castro promised the world and delivered hell on the Cuban people.

Tonight Maximo Alvarez told Americans, “This is the greatest country in the world. And I said this before: If I gave away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours.”

At then end of his speech Maximo broke down in tears.

Maximo Alvarez, whose family escaped from communist Cuba: “This is the greatest country in the world. And I said this before: If I gave away everything that I have today, it would not equal 1% of what I was given when I came to this great country of ours.”#RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/MOkJBgQlJ8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 25, 2020

Powerful!

