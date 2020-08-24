http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VXn3Nwk44Q4/

The American Film Institute is teaming up with Universal Studios for a week-long series entitled “Black Stories Matter,” offering viewers the chance to watch African-American centered films for free across a variety of platforms like Amazon, Apple, and Comcast.

As well as a film for every day of the week, the initiative also features interviews with the likes of composer Terence Blanchard, director Malcolm D. Lee, cinematographer Matthew Libatique, actress Ruth Negga and Ron Stallworth and screenwriter Tracy Oliver.

“For decades, Universal has supported thought-provoking stories and powerful perspectives that have served to enlighten, enrich and entertain,” said Donna Langley, chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and an AFI trustee. “Through this partnership with AFI, we are proud to further shine a light on these distinctly important works that continue to so poignantly amplify today’s conversation.”

The featured films will include BlacKkKlansman, Get Out, Girls Trip, Loving, and Straight Outta Compton, all of which will be available on streaming platforms including Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, FandangoNOW, Redbox, Verizon, and Vudu.

“The mission of AFI and the AFI Movie Club has always been to educate and inspire audiences – and to drive culture forward,” added AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale upon the launching of the initiative. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Universal and to further the conversation about stories that are culturally and nationally significant.”

It’s just the latest race-based initiative that’s been promoted around the world since the outbreak of the violent Black Lives Matter protests in May in response to the death of George Floyd. Last month, the Hollywood studio ITV commissioned a series of four dramas inspired by the movement entitled Unsaid Stories. According to the studio’s head of drama, Polly Hill, the stories are about “real people in completely real situations, confronting and exploring racism and prejudice.”

