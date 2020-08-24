https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/amazing-rnc-opening-outstanding-must-see-soooo-beautiful-just-america-needed-video/

The 2020 Republican National Convention kicked off this afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tonight’s speakers include: Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Rep. Jim Jordan, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr. and Kim Klacik.

President Trump is expected to make an appearance each night of the convention.

Tonight’s open was OUTSTANDING!

After weeks and weeks of Democrat violence, rioting and Marxist lecturing this open tonight was just AMAZING!

Thank you RNC and the Trump Campaign for this glorious reminder of the blessings of this great nation!

Enjoy!

