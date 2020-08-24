http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HhPhwXbSnNg/

Parkland father Andrew Pollack spoke during the opening night of the Republican National Convention and stressed that President Donald Trump is key to school safety.

Pollack’s daughter Meadow was killed in the February 14, 2018, attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that took the lives of 17 innocents.

Speaking at the convention, he stressed that President Trump took school safety seriously from the start.

Pollack said he was invited to the White House after the Parkland attack and that President Trump took the time to listen as Pollack shared his concerns. He heard Pollack talk of how “far-left Democrats in … [the] school district made this shooting possible because they implemented something they called ‘restorative justice.’ This policy — which really just blames teachers for student failures — puts kids and teachers at risk and makes shootings more likely.”

He stressed that President Trump went further than simply listening, he actually “took action.” He did this by doing away with Obama administration guidelines for the “restorative justice” approach and by forming a commission that could suggest solutions.

Pollack said, “He formed a School Safety Commission that issued dozens of recommendations to make schools safer. But I’ll bet you never heard about that. Instead, the media turned my daughter’s murder into a coordinated attack on President Trump, Republicans, and our Second Amendment.”

Pollack explained that he sat by President Trump as the commission’s initial findings were announced, but the media’s only interest was on the gridlock in D.C.

Pollack said: “When President Trump asked me to sit next to him when he announced the Commission’s findings, the media’s first question wasn’t about protecting kids. It was about the government shutdown. President Trump turned to me and said, ‘Can you believe these people, Andy? We’re trying to talk about school safety, and this is what they do?’”

Pollack stressed that the Obama-Biden administration put the same “restorative justice” policies in place in schools around the country and emphasized that such policies set the stage for a disaster like Parkland parents witnessed on February 14, 2018.

He also stressed that Biden wants to reverse Trump’s actions and bring “restorative justice” policies back to schools.

Pollack stressed that President Trump is our only hope for school safety in this election. That he alone is determined to do what needs to be done to keep students safe.

Pollack concluded his remarks saying, “God bless America, and God bless our President, Donald J. Trump.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

