Gun control activist David Hogg deleted a tweet asking his 1 million followers if they would be interested in hearing his thoughts on the election after 84% responded, “No.”

“Would you be interested in seeing a video post every day from now until election day with my thoughts on what’s going on?” Hogg asked in a Twitter poll. More than 90,000 Twitter users responded to the poll with nearly 80,000 responding with a “no.”

This poll that David Hogg put up about hearing from him every day went missing this morning. And he got almost 100,000 votes on it… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y5ihjXF9Cl — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 22, 2020

The gun control activist first made waves in 2018, after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where he was a senior. A co-founder of March for Our Lives, Hogg has called for people with mental illness to be banned from owning guns and for legislation raising the minimum age of gun owners to 21.

Hogg has been vocal in his support of the Democratic Party, writing on Thursday that his generation is “totally f—ed” if the Democrats lose control of the Supreme Court. A reluctant supporter of Biden, the Harvard student tweeted that the former vice president was not his first choice, but “our democracy does not have 4 more years to wait for a better candidate.”

Biden was not my first pick but Our democracy does not have 4 more years to wait for a better candidate. Our planet does not have 4 more years to wait for a better candidate. The 160,000 Americans that will die from gun violence if nothing is done can’t wait 4 more years. — David Hogg Text “our power” to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) August 20, 2020