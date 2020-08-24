https://thepostmillennial.com/busted-project-lincoln-fabricates-racist-trump-supporter

The Lincoln Project falsely claimed on Monday that a Trump supporter called former President Barack Obama a “monkey.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Project Lincoln posted a video of President Donald Trump’s re-nomination speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trump stated that the Democrats are trying to steal the presidential election again, but this time with universal mail-in voting which the GOP claims is a liability for voter fraud. The Left’s vote-by-mail campaign was preceded by spying in the 2016 race. Trump noted that Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden were among those caught red-handed by Republicans.

That’s when a pro-Trump advocate supposedly shouted, “Monkey!” in reference to the former black president. The Lincoln Project added that “the president relished in it.”

“Disgusting,” Project Lincoln’s account signed off before they rescinded the fake story.

What’s truly disgusting: the alleged incident is yet another lie fabricated and circulated by the Never-Trump group.

In actuality, the audience member shouted, “Spygate!”

Even Trump told his fan: “Let’s be nice.” And the crowd revered.

Obama and Biden spied on the Trump campaign in 2016, and they got caught. “Spygate!” shouted an audience member. “Drain the swamp!” Now the Democrats are doing something more dangerous: trying to steal the election with universal mail-in voting, which lends itself to fraud. pic.twitter.com/pUzcBghuHF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 24, 2020

The Lincoln Project has been notoriously a propagator of partisan hoaxes.

Just this summer, its disgraced members were duped by a leftist troll, denounced for plagiarism, and disproved for igniting hateful propaganda.

It’s about time the public discredits all disinformation disseminated by these disgraced “Republicans.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

