House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) demonized Republicans during an MSNBC interview on Monday afternoon, calling them “enemies of the state” and “domestic enemies.” Pelosi’s comments come as violent riots from left-wing activists have plagued cities across the U.S. in recent months.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Pelosi said. “And sadly the domestic enemies to our voting system and our, honoring our Constitution are right [at] 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

“But again, let’s just get out there, mobilize, organize, and not let the president deter anybody from voting and again, support the postal system which is election central,” she continued. “They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote, with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this.

“It’s really actually shameful,” she added. “Enemies of the state.”

