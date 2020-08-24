http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/20sDAU43SRU/

At least 60 people were shot, five fatally, over the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that by Monday morning, the number of shooting victims reached 66, with five deaths.

On August 23, 2020, Breitbart News reported 24 had been shot in Chicago, Friday through Saturday evening alone. Three of the victims succumbed to their wounds. Those three victims were all killed early Saturday morning in separate shooting incidents.

The Sun-Times reports the first of the additional two fatalities occurred Saturday morning at 7:22 a.m., when 43-year-old Esteban Campos Jr., was shot “in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue.” He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The second additional fatality–which brought the total to five deaths for the weekend–occurred in Lawndale Sunday morning about 6:20 a.m. There was an argument, then a shooting, which is resulted in the death of Martin Coleman.

WLS reports there was a shooting on Chicago’s Eisenhower Expressway just after 2 a.m. Monday morning, in which a man was shot “multiple times.” He was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

At least 50 people were shot, five fatally, last weekend and at least 35 were shot, four fatally, the weekend before that and 34 were shot, nine fatally, three weekends ago.

