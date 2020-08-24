https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-harris-attack-police-after-shooting-in-kenosha-leads-to-violent-riots-police-hit-with-bricks

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, targeted the police in a statement on Monday in response to a shooting that transpired in Kenosha, Wisconsin, yesterday where police responded to a 911 call about a domestic incident.

In a joint statement, Biden and Harris said:

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable. These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children. Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

