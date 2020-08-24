https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-biden-kamala-harris-testing-covid-19/2020/08/24/id/983693

Democrat nominees Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., will now be tested “on a regular basis” for the coronavirus, and if either one has a confirmed positive result it will be made public, the campaign said Monday afternoon.

The announcement is a shift from the previous protocol, after Biden said he had not been tested for the disease, reports The Washington Post. In addition, any staff members who interact with Biden or Harris will also be tested.

According to Biden, he has not sought a COVID-19 test on the advice of his health advisers, as he has not had symptoms. However, people near him have had to wear masks and keep socially distanced, and his Secret Service detail agents are tested.

Last week, people who worked with Biden at convention events in Wilmington, Delaware, had to be tested daily, but Sunday, his deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Biden had not been tested.

“We have put the strictest protocols in place,” she told ABC’s “This Week.” “Moving forward, should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. But he has not been tested yet.”

Biden also has not used the rapid testing system that is used at the White House for everyone coming into contact with President Donald Trump, but the former vice president has been wearing a mask for months, even when on his own property.

“For the entirety of this outbreak, Joe Biden has lived his values, modeling and strongly encouraging responsible behavior to keep Americans safe while proposing the kind of desperately-needed national strategy for defeating this pandemic that Donald Trump still has not provided,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said.

“This announcement is another step demonstrating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ commitment to turn the page on Trump’s catastrophic mismanagement during the worst public health crisis in 100 years,” he added.

