BIDEN in PENN: ‘Rapid Results Testing Contract, Contract Contact Tracing, Widely Available Personnel!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.17.20

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign at a speaking event in Pennsylvania Wednesday; bizarrely stating the country needs “contract tracing capacity widely available personnel.”

“Here comes the rapid results testing Contract Contract Contact Tracing Capacity, widely available personnel protective equipment,” said Biden.

Must have been a typo on the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/45snKpw8RM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 17, 2020

Watch Biden’s comments above.