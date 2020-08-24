https://bigleaguepolitics.com/kenosha-man-shot-while-resisting-arrest-was-wanted-on-felony-sex-crime-charge-has-extensive-criminal-history/

Former president Bill Clinton has emerged as the most prominent man implicated as a possible customer of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex network, and new photos show him enjoying a massage from one of Epstein’s victims.

The photos show Clinton laughing and enjoying himself as Chauntae Davies, who was 22-years-old at the time, rubbed his neck. Davies became Epstein’s personal masseuse after being recruited into his illicit operation following her discovery by Epstein’s collaborator Ghislaine Maxwell in Los Angeles while she was in college to be a massage therapist.

Clinton received the massage after traveling on The Lolita Express for a humanitarian trip to Africa in 2002. Maxwell, who is now being charged for her alleged role in the pedo network, reportedly encouraged Davies to massage Clinton, whose neck hurt after napping on the infamous jet.

“Would you mind giving it a crack?” Clinton asked Davies.

Davies, who said she was personally raped by Epstein several times, said that Clinton was nothing but a “perfect gentleman” while on the trip.

“Although the image looks bizarre, President Clinton was a perfect gentleman during the trip and I saw absolutely no foul play involving him,” said Davies.

She explained that “we had a stop-over for the jet to refuel and while we were in the terminal the ex-President was complaining of stiffness from falling asleep in his chair.”

“Ghislaine chimed in to be funny and said that I could give him a massage…He turned his back to me and I reached up and I started to rub out the kink in our former President’s neck and shoulder,” Davies added.

Other people who joined Clinton on Epstein’s plane during this trip included Hollywood actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker. They visited African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Mozambique and South Africa during the five-day trip.

Clinton and his underlings deny that he was ever involved in Epstein’s illicit child sex network.

“In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the Clinton Foundation,” a Clinton representative said.

“Staff, supporters of the Foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg or every trip,” they added.

However, Big League Politics has reported that Clinton was implicated by a rape victim as one of the men who partied with young girls on Epstein’s pedo island:

Unsealed documents from a civil court case regarding deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein have indicated that former President Bill Clinton once partied on Epstein’s infamous child rape island with two young girls. Big League Politics reported last year as Clinton and several members of his presidential administration were named in other declassified court documents as clientele of the dead sex fiend’s sophisticated pedophile network… Epstein’s accomplice and possible Mossad handler Ghislaine Maxwell fought tooth and nail to keep the civil court documents from being released but ultimately failed after a judge’s ruling last week. “This is plowed ground,” U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska wrote on Wednesday dismissing the argument posed by Maxwell’s attorneys against transparency. “Indeed, in her original objection to unsealing, Ms. Maxwell argued that the specter of ongoing criminal investigations into unknown individuals associated with Jeffrey Epstein — a group that, of course, includes Ms. Maxwell — loomed large over the court-ordered unsealing process,” the judge added. The secrets of Epstein’s operation are finally coming to light. Perhaps the COVID-19 scamdemic and the anti-white terror riots have been launched to keep the public’s eyes off of this news that has the potential to bring down the pizza party elite.

These photos have hit the public just hours before Clinton is set to address the Democrat National Convention tonight in support of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

