https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/black-lives-matter-goons-long-guns-stop-surround-sheriffs-vehicle-moments-later-shots-fired-officers-video/

Wisconsin rioters were confronting officers with rifles while blocking their vehicle, taunting them, and challenging them to fire tear gas on Sunday night.

TGP’s Cassandra Fairbanks reported this earlier this morning.

The mob taunted the officers calling them “cowards” as they sat stopped in their vehicle.

Officers threw what appeared to be either tear gas or smoke grenades from the vehicle to disperse the militant leftists. At least two of “protesters” were carrying rifles.

TRENDING: Kellyanne Conway Leaving the Trump Administration to Focus on Her Family

This bro was tripping like crazy in #Kenosha, Wisconsin running up on SWAT with his long gun. Wtf 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/btM8iAymWj — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 24, 2020

Then just moments later the protest mob fired on the sheriff’s vehicle!

Several shots are heard in this video from the scene.

Via Tim Pool — shots are fired at 1 minute 40 seconds after the sheriff’s deputies hurl gas cannisters at the mob.

This is insane. BLM rioters armed with semi-auto rifles have shut down the street in #Kenosha and ordered a Sheriff’s vehicle to stop. Video by @livesmattershow. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/cDhmOBG1p9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2020

When the sheriff’s vehicle drives away the crowd yells, “F**king p*ssies!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

