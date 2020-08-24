https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f442a504dec887547a38e9b
During House hearing, Rep. Katie Porter takes just seconds to get Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to admit he’s ignorant of basic facts about U.S. Postal Service…
Danielle Fuentes Morgan, left, said she was asked to show identification to prove it was her home. Her brother, right, composer Carlos Fuentes was approached as he sat working….
Stonewall was accused of putting the safety of female rugby players second to the ‘feelings’ of transitioned athletes with its demands against World Rugby….
TOM LEONARD After just two years in Colorado’s dreaded Supermax Prison, hate preacher Abu Hamza was frantically pounding on his cell door to get out….