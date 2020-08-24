https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-armed-militant-leftists-block-police-vehicle-threaten-officers-rifles-wisconsin/

Wisconsin rioters were confronting officers with rifles while blocking their vehicle, taunting them, and challenging them to fire tear gas on Sunday night.

Officers threw what appeared to be either tear gas or smoke grenades from the vehicle to disperse the militant leftists. At least two of them were carrying rifles.

This bro was tripping like crazy in #Kenosha, Wisconsin running up on SWAT with his long gun. Wtf 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/btM8iAymWj — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 24, 2020

The rioters set multiple fires and knocked out a police officer earlier in the evening.

Absolute chaos scene in #Kenosha Wisconsin and dude is just wandering around with the long gun like it’s a walk in the park. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Ab99WtZeaU — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 24, 2020

Multiple garbage trucks were destroyed.

The militant leftists also attempted to burn down the Kenosha Courthouse.

[embedded content]

The violence is in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

ALERT Police have executed a black man in #Kenosha Wisconsin. A crowd is forming. Take proportionate actions. This is one hour from Chicago. [We don’t advise watching video; posted as evidence] pic.twitter.com/fxoDbag78a — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) August 24, 2020

The man who was shot is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition.

Leftists have also already doxed the officer and have been posting threats towards him online.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

