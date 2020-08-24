https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/breaking-wisconsin-rioters-light-kenosha-county-courthouse-fire-sex-offender-shot-police/

The Kenosha County Courthouse has been set on fire by violent and armed Black Lives Matter rioters over an officer involved shooting earlier in the day.

The rioters also broke into the building prior to setting it ablaze.

Looting is continuing in Kenosha. They have broken into the court house. The question now is. When will they light it up? pic.twitter.com/kZ60SDyQ3c — New York Socialist (@berniebromanny) August 24, 2020

At least one officer was injured and appeared to be knocked unconscious by the rioters.

Armed rioters also confronted and threatened police while others blocked their vehicle.

This bro was tripping like crazy in #Kenosha, Wisconsin running up on SWAT with his long gun. Wtf 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/btM8iAymWj — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 24, 2020

The extremists set multiple fires and knocked out a police officer earlier in the evening.

Absolute chaos scene in #Kenosha Wisconsin and dude is just wandering around with the long gun like it’s a walk in the park. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Ab99WtZeaU — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) August 24, 2020

Multiple garbage trucks were destroyed.

[embedded content]

The violence is in response to a video of the shooting in which the suspect is seen ignoring officers and attempting to reach for something in his vehicle before being shot in the back multiple times.

ALERT Police have executed a black man in #Kenosha Wisconsin. A crowd is forming. Take proportionate actions. This is one hour from Chicago. [We don’t advise watching video; posted as evidence] pic.twitter.com/fxoDbag78a — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) August 24, 2020

The man who was shot, Jacob Blake, is reportedly alive, but in “serious” condition. He has a long history of run-ins with the law, including for sexual assault and domestic abuse.

Leftists have also already doxed the officer who shot Blake and have been posting threats towards him online.

A city wide curfew has been put in place until 7 a.m.

This is an ongoing situation and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the situation unfolds.

