Don’t be too surprised this week if you see much of the mainstream media rudely cut into the middle of speeches (especially by President Trump) in order to ‘fact check’ as Brian Stelter calls it. Of course, for Stelter and the mainstream media ‘fact check’ really means ‘liberal talking points.’ You can expect these interruptions to be especially frequent and lengthy when the convention speakers are making hard-hitting but accurate points about Democrats.