https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cbs-poll-donaldtrump-joebiden/2020/08/24/id/983642

President Donald Trump holds a 10-point lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden among independent voters, though Biden leads overall, according to the latest poll from CBS and YouGov.

According to the poll, which was conducted after the Democratic National Convention but before its GOP counterpart, Biden has a 10-point advantage over Trump among likely voters nationwide. Both candidates have almost universal support from likely voters in their parties, but Trump holds a 10-point lead over Biden among independent voters, though 11% still plan on voting for a third-party candidate.

Biden: 52% in total, 95% of Democrats, 37% of independents, and 5% of Republicans.

Trump: 42% in total, 3% of Democrats, 47% of independents, and 93% of Republicans.

Biden holds a firm advantage over Trump among women, with 54% of female voters backing him compared to 38% for Trump, and voters under the age of 45, who back Biden 58% to Trump’s 32%. Though the president has the advantage among white voters, 52% to 41%, Biden has a much larger lead among non-white voters, 76% to 18%.

CBS notes that “the Democrats’ convention — which was watched mostly by Democrats — appears to have solidified Biden’s existing support, and those who watched said it made them feel more positively.”

The survey found that “Biden entered with 82% of his backers “very strongly” behind him, and this went up to 87%. It also shifted some of his voters’ rationale for backing him. Heading in, many of Biden’s backers were with him predominantly to oppose the president, but today, relatively more Democrats are backing Biden because they’re for Biden — that portion is up by nine points.”

The CBS poll, which was conducted by YouGov, surveyed 2,226 registered voters in the U.S. from August 19-21, with a margin of error of +/-2.4 percentage points, and re-interviewed 957 registered voters after the DNC concluded, from August 20-22, with a margin of error of +/- 3.6 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

