https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/24/cher-melts-down-at-the-poor-turnout-for-her-malibu-post-office-rally/

The last time we heard from Cher was about a week ago when the elderly entertainer thought she could personally save the USPS through her volunteer work. That failed, of course, because, you know, the USPS just doesn’t want anyone coming off the street handling checks, bank statements, prescriptions and all sorts of other valuable packages:

OK,Called 2 post offices In Malibu.They were polite.

I Said”Hi This Is Cher,& I Would like to know If you ever take Volunteers⁉️Lady Said She Didn’t Know & Gave Me # Of Supervisor.I Called & Said Hi This is Cher Do U Accept volunteers.”NO,Need

Fingerprints & Background Check”😥 — Cher (@cher) August 19, 2020

So, she changed up her plans and tried to save the USPS with a rally in Malibu this weekend. . .

TOMM AT 11AM WE MUST GO 2OUR LOCAL POST OFFICES

& SHOW THEM OUR GRATITUDE 4 RISKING THEIR LIVES 2 DELIVER MEDICINE 4 GRANDMAS,VETS,TODDLERS WHO COULDN’T LIVE WITHOUT IT. PO GIVES VETS JOBS & GAZILLIONS OF OTHER NICE,KIND, DEDICATED PPL WHO R GETTING🔩BY

trump’s NEW HENCHMAN — Cher (@cher) August 22, 2020

. . . its was part of a nationwide “day of action,” even. . .

. . . but it did not go as well as Cher hoped it would:

I was Disappointed in Number

Who Showed up,BUT THESE

WERE GREAT PPL.WE WERE

FIGHTING FOR OUR DEMOCRACY‼️ONE LOVELY YOUNG GIRL COULDNT TALK TO HER MOM BECAUSE SHE IS A TRUMPIAN. I TOLD HER SHE HAS MY SYMPATHY.THOUGHT ABOUT

REPUBLICAN HUSBAND 🤮 — Cher (@cher) August 22, 2020

ROFL! She did have some people show up to join her:

Take ACTION in support of postal workers, 39% are people of color, 40% are women, and 16% are military members and veterans, many of whom have lost a substantial portion of their income due to DeJoy’s service cuts. https://t.co/lrMNRvXzz2 #SaveThePostOffice #WeWillDeliver pic.twitter.com/pg4YS5b2A1 — Cher (@cher) August 22, 2020

Well, if it’s up to Malibu libs, then you can kiss the USPS goodbye!

Trump’s attacks💥 on the @USPS are designed to undermine the 2020 presidential election 🗳 It’s up to us to show up & fight to #SaveThePostOffice Join us to https://t.co/1YsiTBNv3u pic.twitter.com/Gr5SjX247t — Cher (@cher) August 22, 2020

Getting lectured at by Cher? How embarrassing:

DISAPPOINTED IN MALIBU NO SHOWS,AT POST OFFICE RALLY.11 NEXT SAT.⁉️THIS IS ABOUT FUTIRE OF AMERICA🇺🇸. ITS DIFFERENCE BETWEEN UR CHILDREN GROWING UP IN A DEMOCRACY,OR DICTATORSHIP‼️IF trump GETS 2nd TERM,PUTIN WILL TEACH trump SOME NIFTY TRICKS 4 THOSE WHO DONT AGGREE WITH HIM⚒ — Cher (@cher) August 23, 2020

***

Related:

Cher attempts to personally save the Post Office, stymied by silly Post Office rules and regulations https://t.co/9v9MnuqdqG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 20, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

