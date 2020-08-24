https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/24/cher-melts-down-at-the-poor-turnout-for-her-malibu-post-office-rally/

The last time we heard from Cher was about a week ago when the elderly entertainer thought she could personally save the USPS through her volunteer work. That failed, of course, because, you know, the USPS just doesn’t want anyone coming off the street handling checks, bank statements, prescriptions and all sorts of other valuable packages:

So, she changed up her plans and tried to save the USPS with a rally in Malibu this weekend. . .

. . . its was part of a nationwide “day of action,” even. . .

. . . but it did not go as well as Cher hoped it would:

ROFL! She did have some people show up to join her:

Well, if it’s up to Malibu libs, then you can kiss the USPS goodbye!

Getting lectured at by Cher? How embarrassing:

