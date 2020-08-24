https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/cnn-briefly-describes-wisconsin-protests-violent-scrubbing-word-broadcast?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

CNN on Monday scrubbed the word “violent” from its reporting of the Kenosha, Wisc., protests, pulling down an on-screen display with that descriptor after several seconds and then reposting it with the word deleted.

Network anchor Wolf Blitzer was covering the situation with correspondent Omar Jimenez, who was in Kenosha, where the Sunday police shooting of black resident Jacob Blake has sparked destructive protests.

During the broadcast, the network displayed a caption reading: “8PM curfew ordered after violent protests over police shooting of unarmed black man in Wisconsin.”

After about 15 seconds, the caption disappeared before being reposted about seven seconds later with the word “violent” deleted.

The protests have followed a widely distributed video of what appears to be a police officer firing several shots into Jacob Blake’s back as he attempted to get into his vehicle during an altercation with police.

“What we do know for sure is that people are angry,” Jimenez said of the protests. “They have expressed that anger through demonstration.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

