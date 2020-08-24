https://100percentfedup.com/watch-fake-news-cnn-interrupts-pres-trumps-speech-to-compare-him-to-pontius-pilate-video/

On Sunday, far-left CNN host Brian Stelter attacked Republicans before their convention even started.

Stelter, a committed CNN liberal, praised the DNC Convention last week where speakers were “largely accurate.” This was after an entire week of deluded people who believe Europe is to blame for the China virus, the Black Lives Matter riots are “mostly peaceful” and Governor Andrew Cuomo is a hero for his handling of the coronavirus…

Stelter then urged left-wing outlets to interrupt GOP convention speakers with CNN far-left “fact checks.”

And CNN did just that.

On Monday, the first day of the RNC in North Carolina CNN interrupted President Trump’s acceptance speech to the delegates to compare him to Pontius Pilate.

Transcript via Mediaite:

Anderson Cooper: “He falsely accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and somehow help them at the ballot box. Unclear how angering the entire country by shutting down would help them at the ballot box,” he continued, before claiming, “It is sort of all the most recent greatest hits and false statements by the president and I imagine what we’re going to hear a lot this week from the president who clearly wants to be out front every single day.” CNN Chief National Correspondent John King: “It underscores the challenge, Anderson, for us in the news business and really for people watching at home if you are a voter who has not decided — if you are a voter who is not firm in your decision — to watch the next four days, because this is a sad thing to say but a lot of what you just heard from the president of the United States is wrong, misleading, or outright lies… Now he is the beleaguered incumbent, and you’re right, he often almost seems like Pontius Pilate. These things happening in America, how could they be happening? Well he’s the president of the United States.”

This is a NEW LOW for Fake News CNN! Who needs the fact-check again?

