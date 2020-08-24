http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JneLHz6KWgc/

During CNN’s coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash reacted to President Trump’s discussion with frontline workers by stating that “they were really not socially distanced, not wearing masks, standing there talking.”

After President Trump’s conversation with frontline workers concluded, CNN cut away from Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) speech to host Wolf Blitzer and Bash for reaction to Trump’s appearance at the convention.

Bash reacted to the Trump appearance by saying, “Well, first of all, Wolf, they were really not socially distanced, not wearing masks, standing there talking.”

She continued, “Still, it is pretty telling that the focus for the president’s very first appearance at this convention was the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more people in America than in any other country in the world. Now, we’ve heard President Trump say the virus will disappear, and we have it under control. Well, tonight, it was really clear that they’re acknowledging what sources have told me for some time, that his allies have been pushing the president himself to recognize, that this coronavirus is where he is the most vulnerable and it is the dominant issue in this race, Wolf.”

CNN then went to a commercial.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

