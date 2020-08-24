http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_AbBmZx2YM8/

Monday on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper criticized the first night of the Republican National Convention, questioning the target audience and saying he “heard a lot of grievance.”

Tapper said, “I can’t help but think that so much of this convention so far is great for Donald Trump’s base. And yet with a couple of exceptions is not even remotely reaching out to any voters in the middle. We’ve heard a lot of grievance really this evening. Some of them perhaps understandable, but we’ve heard from somebody who hates unions. We’re heard from somebody who hates Democratic leadership in Baltimore. We heard from the McCloskeys in St. Louis who certainly don’t like the Black Lives Matter protesters. But we have yet to really hear much in terms of the positive, optimistic, hopeful message we were told.”

He continued, “We were told that the organizers knew that they had to take on the coronavirus pandemic. And what they’ve done is they had a doctor talk about how President Trump sped up and cut through the red tape to get the approval for the therapeutic Remdesivir. We heard from a woman who talked about how President Trump helped improve telehealth. Those are two excellent points from two individuals, but then also there was this video that is just complete revisionism when it came to President Trump’s empirically mishandling of the pandemic early on when he dismissed the threat of the virus, and we still in this nation do not have control of the virus like other western wealthy countries do. We have 4% of the world’s population and more than 20% of the world’s COVID deaths.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

