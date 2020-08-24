https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/comedian-trump-trolls-media/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
AMAZING!
.@realDonaldTrump to the press – “I hope you had a great weekend at your convention.”
— Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) August 24, 2020
“Good to see you all. Hope you had a great weekend at your convention.”
SAVAGE!
Trump telling the Democrat loving press, “I hope you enjoyed your convention.” pic.twitter.com/PGDJj4PbV2
— MAGS (@TAftermath2020) August 23, 2020