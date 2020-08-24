https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/comey-urges-election-joe-biden-bashes-trump-and-barr-washington-post?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday called for the election of Democratic candidate Joe Biden and excoriated President Trump and Attorney General William Barr.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, in a Washington Post opinion piece accused Trump and Barr of damaging the Justice Department and urged people to cast their ballot for former vicd president Biden.

“President Trump hasn’t accomplished much, but, with an assist from Attorney General William P. Barr, he is leaving a legacy of damage to a vital American institution at the heart of the rule of law,” Comey wrote.

“We need a president who will appoint an attorney general not because he needs a personal defense lawyer but because American justice needs a guardian,” he continued. “We need a president who has devoted his life to serving others through the rule of law. We need to elect Joe Biden.”

Comey has not shied away from openly supporting the Democratic candidate: “If we care about the rule of law, Joe Biden must be our next president,” Comey tweeted Sunday.

Earlier this year Comey had expressed his support for Biden amid the Democratic presidential primary.

“Voted in first Dem primary to support party dedicated to restoring values in WH. I agree with @amyklobuchar: We need candidate who cares about all Americans and will restore decency, dignity to the office. There is a reason Trump fears @joebiden and roots for Bernie,” Comey tweeted, concluding the post with the hashtag “#Biden2020.”

