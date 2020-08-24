https://www.theblaze.com/good-morning-mug-club/when-are-police-justified-in-using-lethal-force

Here we go again. Police officers shoot and kill an unarmed man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the weekend. The incident prompted yet another anti-police protest to erupt over a situation that appeared to be wholly justified. Pro tip: If you find yourself holding a knife and the police have their guns drawn and aimed at you, don’t turn your back to walk over to your vehicle. Don’t open the door to reach in and grab something. If you do this, expect to lose your life. Your only option in this scenario is to comply or die. Here’s Steven Crowder with more:

